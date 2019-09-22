Comparing of Patriot National Bancorp Inc. (PNBK) and Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL)

This is a contrast between Patriot National Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) and Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Regional – Northeast Banks and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patriot National Bancorp Inc. 15 1.95 N/A 0.63 24.64 Norwood Financial Corp. 32 4.76 N/A 2.18 15.87

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Patriot National Bancorp Inc. and Norwood Financial Corp. Norwood Financial Corp. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Patriot National Bancorp Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Patriot National Bancorp Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Patriot National Bancorp Inc. and Norwood Financial Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patriot National Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 3.6% 0.3% Norwood Financial Corp. 0.00% 11.3% 1.2%

Volatility & Risk

Patriot National Bancorp Inc. is 61.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.39 beta. Competitively, Norwood Financial Corp.’s beta is 0.31 which is 69.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Patriot National Bancorp Inc. and Norwood Financial Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 5.6% and 18.3%. 1.8% are Patriot National Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.1% of Norwood Financial Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Patriot National Bancorp Inc. 6.55% 1.68% 3.47% -23.97% -19.11% 8.42% Norwood Financial Corp. -0.09% -0.09% 6.82% 18.16% -6.43% 4.91%

For the past year Patriot National Bancorp Inc. was more bullish than Norwood Financial Corp.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Norwood Financial Corp. beats Patriot National Bancorp Inc.

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. It accepts a range of deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, statement savings and money market accounts, and certificate of deposits. The company also offers various loans, which include commercial loans comprising lines of credit, revolving credit, term loans, mortgages, secured lending products, and letter of credit facilities; construction loans for commercial construction projects and single-family residences; land loans; consumer loans; mortgage lending to finance principal residences and second home dwellings; and indirect dealer financing of new and used automobiles, boats, and recreational vehicles. In addition, it provides investment securities services; and cash management, direct deposit, remote deposit capture, automated clearing house, trust, investment products, title and real estate settlement, and Internet and mobile banking services. Further, the company is involved in annuity and mutual fund sales; and discount brokerage activities, as well as operates as an insurance agency. It serves consumers, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities. As of March 30, 2017, it operated 14 offices in Northeastern Pennsylvania; and 12 offices in Delaware and Sullivan Counties, New York. The company also operates 28 automated teller machines. The company was founded in 1870 and is based in Honesdale, Pennsylvania.