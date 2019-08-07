Comparing of Patriot National Bancorp Inc. (PNBK) and Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Both Patriot National Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) and Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) are Regional – Northeast Banks companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patriot National Bancorp Inc. 15 1.96 N/A 0.63 24.64 Amalgamated Bank 17 2.72 N/A 1.59 10.81

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Patriot National Bancorp Inc. and Amalgamated Bank. Amalgamated Bank is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Patriot National Bancorp Inc. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Patriot National Bancorp Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Amalgamated Bank, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patriot National Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 3.6% 0.3% Amalgamated Bank 0.00% 11.1% 1%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 5.6% of Patriot National Bancorp Inc. shares and 52.8% of Amalgamated Bank shares. About 1.8% of Patriot National Bancorp Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.16% of Amalgamated Bank’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Patriot National Bancorp Inc. 6.55% 1.68% 3.47% -23.97% -19.11% 8.42% Amalgamated Bank -0.64% -2.83% 0.18% -9.25% 29.5% -12%

For the past year Patriot National Bancorp Inc. has 8.42% stronger performance while Amalgamated Bank has -12% weaker performance.

Summary

Amalgamated Bank beats on 7 of the 9 factors Patriot National Bancorp Inc.

Amalgamated Bank provides personal and commercial banking products and services to working families, unions, commercial real estate industries, healthcare markets, institutional investors, law firms, non-profits, and political organizations in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, certificates of deposit, money market, and individual retirement accounts; home equity lines of credit options, mortgages, and personal loans and lines of credit options; and commercial loans (lines of credit, letters of credit, and term loans). It also provides services in the areas of online banking and bill pay, organization banking, investment management, small business banking, treasury management, commercial banking, and real estate aspects. Amalgamated Bank was formerly known as Amalgamated Bank of New York and changed its name to Amalgamated Bank in December 2000. The company was founded in 1923 and is based in New York, New York. It has branch locations in Manhattan, Roosevelt Island, Bronx, Brooklyn, and Queens, New York; Pasadena, California; and Washington, District Of Columbia. Amalgamated Bank operates as a subsidiary of Workers United.