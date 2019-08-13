Comparing of Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) and Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO)

Both Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) and Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) are each other’s competitor in the Specialty Retail Other industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Party City Holdco Inc. 8 0.17 N/A 0.95 6.74 Secoo Holding Limited 8 0.00 N/A 0.39 20.59

Demonstrates Party City Holdco Inc. and Secoo Holding Limited earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Secoo Holding Limited appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Party City Holdco Inc. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Party City Holdco Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Secoo Holding Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Party City Holdco Inc. 0.00% 9.3% 2.5% Secoo Holding Limited 0.00% 9.7% 4.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Party City Holdco Inc. is 0.3 while its Current Ratio is 1.2. Meanwhile, Secoo Holding Limited has a Current Ratio of 3.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Secoo Holding Limited is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Party City Holdco Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Party City Holdco Inc. and Secoo Holding Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Party City Holdco Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Secoo Holding Limited 0 0 1 3.00

Party City Holdco Inc.’s upside potential is 140.27% at a $10.5 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Secoo Holding Limited is $9.5, which is potential 33.43% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Party City Holdco Inc. seems more appealing than Secoo Holding Limited.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Party City Holdco Inc. and Secoo Holding Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 24.9%. Insiders owned 0.7% of Party City Holdco Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Party City Holdco Inc. 4.42% -12.12% -0.31% -40.82% -59.23% -36.07% Secoo Holding Limited -0.5% 0.76% -18.97% -9.92% -31.83% -11.91%

For the past year Secoo Holding Limited has weaker performance than Party City Holdco Inc.

Summary

Secoo Holding Limited beats on 9 of the 12 factors Party City Holdco Inc.

Party City Holdco Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, accessories and novelties, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, decorations, and stationery and gift items. As of March 9, 2017, the company offered its products through its 900 specialty retail party supply stores, including approximately 160 franchise stores in North America under the Party City and Halloween City names; and e-commerce Websites, principally through the domain name PartyCity.com. In addition, it franchises individual stores and franchise areas throughout the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico principally under the Party City name. The company offers its products through company-owned stores, independent party supply stores, mass merchants, grocery retailers, and dollar stores, as well as through other retailers and distributors. Party City Holdco Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Rockaway, New Jersey.

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated online and offline shopping platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides upscale brand products and services, including bags, watches, womenÂ’s and menÂ’s wear, footwear, childrenÂ’s wear, sportswear, cosmetics and skin care products, jewelry, accessories, automobiles, home goods, find food and beverage products, arts, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its Website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers. It also offers its Website as a marketplace to third party merchants to facilitate their sales of upscale products and services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.