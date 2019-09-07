Comparing of Parsley Energy Inc. (PE) and Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO)

Both Parsley Energy Inc. (NYSE:PE) and Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Parsley Energy Inc. 18 2.93 N/A 0.95 17.46 Marathon Oil Corporation 15 1.73 N/A 1.09 12.86

Table 1 demonstrates Parsley Energy Inc. and Marathon Oil Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Marathon Oil Corporation is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Parsley Energy Inc. The company with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Parsley Energy Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Parsley Energy Inc. 0.00% 4.8% 2.8% Marathon Oil Corporation 0.00% 7.5% 4.2%

Risk & Volatility

Parsley Energy Inc.’s 0.48 beta indicates that its volatility is 52.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Marathon Oil Corporation’s 125.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.25 beta.

Liquidity

Parsley Energy Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Marathon Oil Corporation are 1.5 and 1.4 respectively. Marathon Oil Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Parsley Energy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Parsley Energy Inc. and Marathon Oil Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Parsley Energy Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 Marathon Oil Corporation 0 2 4 2.67

The average target price of Parsley Energy Inc. is $27.67, with potential upside of 60.22%. Competitively the average target price of Marathon Oil Corporation is $19.17, which is potential 53.98% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Parsley Energy Inc. is looking more favorable than Marathon Oil Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Parsley Energy Inc. and Marathon Oil Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 96.8% and 85.8%. Insiders held 3.9% of Parsley Energy Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.2% are Marathon Oil Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Parsley Energy Inc. -2.41% -12.73% -13.05% -11.8% -48.19% 3.82% Marathon Oil Corporation 0.72% -1.26% -14.88% -12.17% -33.35% -1.88%

For the past year Parsley Energy Inc. had bullish trend while Marathon Oil Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Parsley Energy Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors Marathon Oil Corporation.

Parsley Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, production, exploration, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, its acreage position consisted of 138,567 net acres, including 95,072 net acres in the Midland Basin and 43,495 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and 146.7 net producing horizontal wells and 481.5 net producing vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 222.3 MMBoe. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company. It operates through three segments: North America E&P, International E&P, and Oil Sands Mining. The North America E&P segment develops, explores for, produces, and markets crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas in North America. The International E&P segment explores for, produces, and markets crude oil and condensate, NGLs, and natural gas in Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Libya, and the United Kingdom; and produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol in Equatorial Guinea. The Oil Sands Mining segment mines, extracts, and transports bitumen from oil sands deposits in Alberta, Canada; and upgrades the bitumen to produce and market synthetic crude oil and vacuum gas oil. As of December 31, 2016, it had rights to participate in developed and undeveloped surface mineable leases totaling approximately 31,000 net acres. The company was formerly known as USX Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Oil Corporation in July 2001. Marathon Oil Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.