Comparing of Parsley Energy Inc. (PE) and Isramco Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRL)

As Independent Oil & Gas companies, Parsley Energy Inc. (NYSE:PE) and Isramco Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRL) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Parsley Energy Inc. 18 2.79 N/A 0.95 17.46 Isramco Inc. 118 3.96 N/A 6.23 19.30

Demonstrates Parsley Energy Inc. and Isramco Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Isramco Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Parsley Energy Inc. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Parsley Energy Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Isramco Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Parsley Energy Inc. 0.00% 4.8% 2.8% Isramco Inc. 0.00% 0% 15.1%

Volatility & Risk

Parsley Energy Inc.’s 0.48 beta indicates that its volatility is 52.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Isramco Inc. is 65.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.35 beta.

Liquidity

Parsley Energy Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.4 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. On the competitive side is, Isramco Inc. which has a 0.8 Current Ratio and a 0.8 Quick Ratio. Isramco Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Parsley Energy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Parsley Energy Inc. and Isramco Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Parsley Energy Inc. 0 1 6 2.86 Isramco Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Parsley Energy Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 64.74% and an $27.43 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 96.8% of Parsley Energy Inc. shares and 5.1% of Isramco Inc. shares. 3.9% are Parsley Energy Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 58.6% of Isramco Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Parsley Energy Inc. -2.41% -12.73% -13.05% -11.8% -48.19% 3.82% Isramco Inc. 0.09% -0.98% 4.03% 7.53% 11.77% 1.44%

For the past year Parsley Energy Inc. was more bullish than Isramco Inc.

Summary

Isramco Inc. beats Parsley Energy Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Parsley Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, production, exploration, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, its acreage position consisted of 138,567 net acres, including 95,072 net acres in the Midland Basin and 43,495 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and 146.7 net producing horizontal wells and 481.5 net producing vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 222.3 MMBoe. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Isramco, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties located onshore in the United States and offshore Israel. It operates through two segments, Oil and Gas Exploration and Production; and Production Services. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment owns working interests in oil and gas wells in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado; and operates approximately 515 producing wells located primarily in Texas and New Mexico. It also has overriding royalty interests in the Tamar Field located offshore Israel. This segment sells its oil and natural gas to independent marketers, oil and natural gas companies, and gas pipeline companies. The Production Services segment operates a fleet of production servicing rigs and trucks that provide a range of production services, including completion of newly-drilled wells; maintenance and workover of existing wells; fluid transportation; and related oilfield services, as well as plugging and abandonment of wells to oil and gas exploration and production companies. As of December 31, 2016, the companyÂ’s estimated total proved oil, natural gas reserves, and natural gas liquids were approximately 34,581 thousand barrels of oil equivalent comprising 1,609 thousand barrels (MBbls) of oil; 193,269 million cubic feet of natural gas; and 761 MBbls of natural gas liquids. It also had 33 production servicing rigs that operated primarily in Texas and New Mexico. Isramco, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Houston, Texas.