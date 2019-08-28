Comparing of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) and Its Rivals

We are contrasting Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) and its peers on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Lodging companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 62.18% institutional ownership for its peers. 0.6% of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.47% of all Lodging companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. 0.00% 7.30% 4.40% Industry Average 4.58% 41.45% 5.68%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. and its competitors’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. N/A 29 12.39 Industry Average 167.88M 3.67B 68.25

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.22 2.17 2.61

$35.5 is the consensus target price of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc., with a potential upside of 52.95%. The peers have a potential upside of 9.44%. With higher probable upside potential for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s competitors, analysts think Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is less favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. -0.23% -3.19% -18.39% -11.23% -13.59% 1.66% Industry Average 1.50% 1.57% 3.41% 13.40% 10.86% 20.89%

For the past year Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has weaker performance than Park Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s rivals.

Dividends

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s rivals beat Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. operates as a lodging real estate company. The company owns a portfolio of hotels and resorts in the United States and internationally. Its portfolio consists of 67 branded hotels and resorts with approximately 35,000 rooms. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is based in McLean, Virginia.