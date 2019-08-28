Comparing of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) and Its Rivals

We are contrasting Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) and its peers on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Lodging companies, competing one another.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 62.18% institutional ownership for its peers. 0.6% of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.47% of all Lodging companies shares are held by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Park Hotels & Resorts Inc.
|0.00%
|7.30%
|4.40%
|Industry Average
|4.58%
|41.45%
|5.68%
Valuation & Earnings
The following data compares Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. and its competitors’ .
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Park Hotels & Resorts Inc.
|N/A
|29
|12.39
|Industry Average
|167.88M
|3.67B
|68.25
Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Park Hotels & Resorts Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Industry Average
|0.00
|2.22
|2.17
|2.61
$35.5 is the consensus target price of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc., with a potential upside of 52.95%. The peers have a potential upside of 9.44%. With higher probable upside potential for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s competitors, analysts think Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is less favorable than its competitors.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Park Hotels & Resorts Inc.
|-0.23%
|-3.19%
|-18.39%
|-11.23%
|-13.59%
|1.66%
|Industry Average
|1.50%
|1.57%
|3.41%
|13.40%
|10.86%
|20.89%
For the past year Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has weaker performance than Park Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s rivals.
Dividends
Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Park Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s rivals beat Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.
Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. operates as a lodging real estate company. The company owns a portfolio of hotels and resorts in the United States and internationally. Its portfolio consists of 67 branded hotels and resorts with approximately 35,000 rooms. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is based in McLean, Virginia.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.