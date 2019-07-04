Comparing of Park City Group Inc. (PCYG) and CSG Systems International Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

Park City Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) and CSG Systems International Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS), both competing one another are Business Software & Services companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Park City Group Inc. 7 4.46 N/A 0.19 36.94 CSG Systems International Inc. 41 1.78 N/A 2.19 21.07

In table 1 we can see Park City Group Inc. and CSG Systems International Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. CSG Systems International Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Park City Group Inc. Business that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Park City Group Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than CSG Systems International Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Park City Group Inc. 0.00% 10.6% 8.6% CSG Systems International Inc. 0.00% 19.9% 6.9%

Volatility & Risk

Park City Group Inc. is 55.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.55. CSG Systems International Inc. on the other hand, has 1.09 beta which makes it 9.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Park City Group Inc. is 3.1 while its Current Ratio is 3.1. Meanwhile, CSG Systems International Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. Park City Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than CSG Systems International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Park City Group Inc. and CSG Systems International Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Park City Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 CSG Systems International Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$11.5 is Park City Group Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 124.61%. CSG Systems International Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $51 average target price and a 3.45% potential upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Park City Group Inc. is looking more favorable than CSG Systems International Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 31.1% of Park City Group Inc. shares and 0% of CSG Systems International Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 7% of Park City Group Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 1.7% are CSG Systems International Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Park City Group Inc. -6.15% -11.92% -19.18% -24.84% -13.04% 15.08% CSG Systems International Inc. -0.82% 3.44% 11.89% 25.39% 17.66% 44.89%

For the past year Park City Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than CSG Systems International Inc.

CSG Systems International, Inc. provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry. Its suite of solutions comprises Advanced Convergent Platform, a billing and customer care platform for cable and satellite providers; Total Service Mediation (TSM) framework that supports offline and real-time mediation requirements; Singleview solution to deliver real-time charging services; and Wholesale Business Management Solution (WBMS), a settlements system, which handles voice, data, and content services. The companyÂ’s solutions also include customer interaction management solutions that process interactive voice, SMS/text, print, e-mail, Web, and fax messages on behalf of clients; and managed services. It also licenses software products, such as WBMS, TSM, and Singleview products; and offers professional services to implement, configure, and maintain software products. The company also provides its services to the carriers, media and entertainment, and digital content distribution industries. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.