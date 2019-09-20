Comparing of Park Aerospace Corp. (PKE) and Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) and Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). The two are both Semiconductor Equipment & Materials companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Park Aerospace Corp. 17 6.82 N/A 0.40 45.36 Entegris Inc. 39 4.09 N/A 1.52 28.55

Demonstrates Park Aerospace Corp. and Entegris Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Entegris Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Park Aerospace Corp. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Park Aerospace Corp.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Entegris Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Park Aerospace Corp. 0.00% 75.6% 61.9% Entegris Inc. 0.00% 27.2% 12.5%

Volatility & Risk

Park Aerospace Corp.’s volatility measures that it’s 8.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.08 beta. Entegris Inc. has a 1.37 beta and it is 37.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

15.8 and 15.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Park Aerospace Corp. Its rival Entegris Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.9 and 3.7 respectively. Park Aerospace Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Entegris Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Park Aerospace Corp. and Entegris Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Park Aerospace Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Entegris Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Entegris Inc.’s potential downside is -9.51% and its consensus price target is $43.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Park Aerospace Corp. and Entegris Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 82.9% and 0% respectively. 2.1% are Park Aerospace Corp.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1% of Entegris Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Park Aerospace Corp. 4.36% 9.45% 11.25% -0.83% 1.89% 23.54% Entegris Inc. 3.25% 13.66% 7.11% 29.07% 25.39% 55.98%

For the past year Park Aerospace Corp. was less bullish than Entegris Inc.

Entegris, Inc. develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials, Advanced Materials Handling, and Microcontamination Control. The Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials segment provides high-performance and high-purity process chemistries, gases, and materials, as well as safe and efficient delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advanced manufacturing processes. The Advanced Materials Handling segment develops solutions to monitor, protect, transport, and deliver critical liquid chemistries and substrates for a broad set of applications in the semiconductor industry and other high-technology industries. The Microcontamination Control segment offers solutions to purify critical liquid chemistries and gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes and other high-technology industries. The company serves semiconductor device manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), gas and chemical manufacturing companies, wafer grower companies, and manufacturers of high-precision electronics; and flat panel display OEMs, and materials suppliers and manufacturers. Entegris, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts.