Comparing of Paringa Resources Limited (PNRL) and Ramaco Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:METC)

As Industrial Metals & Minerals businesses, Paringa Resources Limited (NASDAQ:PNRL) and Ramaco Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:METC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paringa Resources Limited 5 0.00 N/A -1.10 0.00 Ramaco Resources Inc. 6 0.94 N/A 0.66 9.91

Table 1 highlights Paringa Resources Limited and Ramaco Resources Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paringa Resources Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Ramaco Resources Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 13.7%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Paringa Resources Limited and Ramaco Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 76.8% respectively. Comparatively, 41.2% are Ramaco Resources Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Paringa Resources Limited -4.98% 1.58% 0% 0% 0% -32.24% Ramaco Resources Inc. -1.36% 13.72% 9.53% 9.9% -11.37% 32.32%

For the past year Paringa Resources Limited has -32.24% weaker performance while Ramaco Resources Inc. has 32.32% stronger performance.

Summary

Ramaco Resources Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Paringa Resources Limited.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. produces and sells metallurgical coal in central and northern Appalachia. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 17,128 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind coal property consisting of approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral located on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 43,281 acres of controlled mineral located in Virginia; and RAM Mine property consisting of approximately 1,567 acres of controlled mineral located in southwestern Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Lexington, Kentucky.