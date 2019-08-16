Comparing of Paringa Resources Limited (PNRL) and Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Since Paringa Resources Limited (NASDAQ:PNRL) and Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) are part of the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paringa Resources Limited 5 0.00 N/A -1.10 0.00 Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. 10 0.93 N/A 3.17 3.36

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Paringa Resources Limited and Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Paringa Resources Limited and Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paringa Resources Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. 0.00% 535.9% 35.5%

Analyst Ratings

Paringa Resources Limited and Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Paringa Resources Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $13 average price target and a 62.30% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Paringa Resources Limited and Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 85.2%. Insiders Competitively, held 2% of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Paringa Resources Limited -23.29% -15.15% -57.25% 0% 0% -63.16% Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. -2.47% -1.57% 10.93% -1.48% -0.09% 38.62%

For the past year Paringa Resources Limited had bearish trend while Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. beats Paringa Resources Limited.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc., a mining and natural resources company, produces and supplies iron ore. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota; and Koolyanobbing iron ore mining complex located in Western Australia. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. in August 2017. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.