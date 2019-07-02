Comparing of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK) and Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL)

Both Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) and Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 7.30 N/A -3.76 0.00 Vical Incorporated 1 21.19 N/A -0.67 0.00

Demonstrates Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vical Incorporated earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vical Incorporated’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -232.6% -39.5% Vical Incorporated 0.00% -29.4% -27.6%

Volatility & Risk

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 59.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.59 beta. In other hand, Vical Incorporated has beta of 0.54 which is 46.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.1 while its Quick Ratio is 14. On the competitive side is, Vical Incorporated which has a 18.4 Current Ratio and a 18.4 Quick Ratio. Vical Incorporated is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vical Incorporated Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Vical Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 418.29% upside potential and an average price target of $21.25.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vical Incorporated has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 77% and 38.6%. 4.3% are Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.97% are Vical Incorporated’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.89% -17.91% -32.87% -34.77% -57.74% -5.26% Vical Incorporated -1.41% -3.39% 15.15% -14.29% -32.94% -3.39%

For the past year Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Vical Incorporated.

Summary

Vical Incorporated beats on 6 of the 8 factors Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, a broad-spectrum, intravenous, and oral antibiotic, which is in Phase III clinical stage for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI), community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP), urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acne and rosacea. The company has special protocol assessment agreements with Food and Drug Administration for the Phase III studies for ABSSSI and CABP. It has collaborative research and license agreement with Allergan plc to research, develop, and commercialize tetracycline products; license agreement with Tufts University to develop and commercialize products for the treatment or prevention of bacterial or microbial diseases, or medical conditions; and license agreement with Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Ltd. to develop TO-2070 for the treatment of acute migraine. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases to study omadacycline against pathogenic agents causing infectious diseases. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. It is developing various DNA-based vaccines and other therapeutics, such as VCL-HB01 therapeutic vaccine for herpes simplex virus-2 that is in Phase II clinical trial to prevent and protect against lesion recurrence; VL-2397 antifungal program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of invasive fungal infections; and CyMVectin prophylactic vaccine for CMV that is in preclinical stage for the prevention of fetal transmission during pregnancy. The company also engages in contract manufacturing of plasmid investigational products for various clients. It has collaborations with Astellas to develop and commercialize certain products, including ASP0113 for the control and prevention of CMV infection in immunocompromised patients; and Merial for use of the companyÂ’s core DNA delivery technology in a therapeutic vaccine designed to aid in extending survival time of dogs with oral melanoma. It also has a license agreement with Astellas to develop and commercialize novel antifungal candidate. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.