Comparing of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK) and TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) and TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 6.78 N/A -3.76 0.00 TG Therapeutics Inc. 6 5234.98 N/A -2.30 0.00

Demonstrates Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and TG Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and TG Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -232.6% -39.5% TG Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -213.2% -130.9%

Risk and Volatility

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 1.59 and it happens to be 59.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. TG Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.16 beta and it is 116.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

14.1 and 14 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival TG Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2 and 2 respectively. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than TG Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and TG Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 TG Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$21.25 is Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 431.25%. TG Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $17.5 consensus price target and a 94.66% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than TG Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and TG Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 77% and 67.5% respectively. Insiders held 4.3% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.5% of TG Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.89% -17.91% -32.87% -34.77% -57.74% -5.26% TG Therapeutics Inc. -14.18% -11.25% 52.61% 26.71% -49.13% 71.22%

For the past year Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -5.26% weaker performance while TG Therapeutics Inc. has 71.22% stronger performance.

Summary

TG Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, a broad-spectrum, intravenous, and oral antibiotic, which is in Phase III clinical stage for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI), community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP), urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acne and rosacea. The company has special protocol assessment agreements with Food and Drug Administration for the Phase III studies for ABSSSI and CABP. It has collaborative research and license agreement with Allergan plc to research, develop, and commercialize tetracycline products; license agreement with Tufts University to develop and commercialize products for the treatment or prevention of bacterial or microbial diseases, or medical conditions; and license agreement with Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Ltd. to develop TO-2070 for the treatment of acute migraine. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases to study omadacycline against pathogenic agents causing infectious diseases. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

TG Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases primarily in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The company also develops TGR-1202, an orally available phosphoinositide-3-kinase delta inhibitor with nanomolar potency to the delta isoform and high selectivity over the alpha, beta, and gamma isoforms, as well as for hematologic malignancies. In addition, it develops a pre-clinical program to develop interleukin-1 receptor-associated kinase 4 (IRAK4) inhibitors; bromodomain and extra terminal (BET) inhibitor program in the field of hematological malignancies; and anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs that are in pre-clinical development stage in the field of hematological malignancies. The company has license agreements with LFB Biotechnologies S.A.S, GTC Biotherapeutics, LFB/GTC LLC, and Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of TG-1101 (ublituximab); Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, SA for the development and commercialization of TGR-1202; Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the development and commercialization of IRAK4 inhibitor technology; Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. for the development and commercialization of anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs; and Jubilant Biosys for the development and commercialization of BET inhibitor program. TG Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.