Comparing of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK) and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 5.88 N/A -3.76 0.00 Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.39 0.00

Table 1 highlights Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -232.6% -39.5% Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 14.1 and 14 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Kaleido BioSciences Inc. are 14 and 14 respectively. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

The upside potential is 461.50% for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average price target of $21. Competitively Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has an average price target of $17.75, with potential upside of 89.64%. The data provided earlier shows that Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Kaleido BioSciences Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 79% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 78.8% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 4.3% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6.6% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.87% -21.22% -40.41% -51.28% -67.54% -37.04% Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 4.07% -32.12% -47.36% 0% 0% -46.1%

For the past year Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, a broad-spectrum, intravenous, and oral antibiotic, which is in Phase III clinical stage for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI), community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP), urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acne and rosacea. The company has special protocol assessment agreements with Food and Drug Administration for the Phase III studies for ABSSSI and CABP. It has collaborative research and license agreement with Allergan plc to research, develop, and commercialize tetracycline products; license agreement with Tufts University to develop and commercialize products for the treatment or prevention of bacterial or microbial diseases, or medical conditions; and license agreement with Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Ltd. to develop TO-2070 for the treatment of acute migraine. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases to study omadacycline against pathogenic agents causing infectious diseases. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.