Comparing of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK) and Its Rivals

As Biotechnology company, Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) is competing with its competitors based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 79% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 53.20% institutional ownership for its competitors. 4.3% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.45% of all Biotechnology companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -232.60% -39.50% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 5 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.50 1.95 2.82

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. currently has an average price target of $25, suggesting a potential upside of 334.03%. The competitors have a potential upside of 150.65%. With higher probable upside potential for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers, equities research analysts think Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. is less favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.87% -21.22% -40.41% -51.28% -67.54% -37.04% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -37.04% weaker performance while Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers have 54.83% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 14.1 and a Quick Ratio of 14. Competitively, Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 7.07 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers.

Volatility and Risk

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 1.85 and its 85.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.77 which is 76.75% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, a broad-spectrum, intravenous, and oral antibiotic, which is in Phase III clinical stage for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI), community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP), urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acne and rosacea. The company has special protocol assessment agreements with Food and Drug Administration for the Phase III studies for ABSSSI and CABP. It has collaborative research and license agreement with Allergan plc to research, develop, and commercialize tetracycline products; license agreement with Tufts University to develop and commercialize products for the treatment or prevention of bacterial or microbial diseases, or medical conditions; and license agreement with Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Ltd. to develop TO-2070 for the treatment of acute migraine. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases to study omadacycline against pathogenic agents causing infectious diseases. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.