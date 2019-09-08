Comparing of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK) and Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ)

Both Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) and Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 6.14 N/A -3.76 0.00 Equillium Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

Demonstrates Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Equillium Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) and Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -232.6% -39.5% Equillium Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 14.1 and 14. Competitively, Equillium Inc. has 20.5 and 20.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Equillium Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Equillium Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Equillium Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 542.67% upside potential and a consensus price target of $25.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Equillium Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 79% and 27.7% respectively. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.3%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 14.76% of Equillium Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.87% -21.22% -40.41% -51.28% -67.54% -37.04% Equillium Inc. -17.84% -24.63% -35.84% -50.3% 0% -49.75%

For the past year Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Equillium Inc.

Summary

Equillium Inc. beats Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, a broad-spectrum, intravenous, and oral antibiotic, which is in Phase III clinical stage for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI), community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP), urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acne and rosacea. The company has special protocol assessment agreements with Food and Drug Administration for the Phase III studies for ABSSSI and CABP. It has collaborative research and license agreement with Allergan plc to research, develop, and commercialize tetracycline products; license agreement with Tufts University to develop and commercialize products for the treatment or prevention of bacterial or microbial diseases, or medical conditions; and license agreement with Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Ltd. to develop TO-2070 for the treatment of acute migraine. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases to study omadacycline against pathogenic agents causing infectious diseases. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Equillium, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Attenuate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Equillium, Inc. in May 2017. Equillium, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.