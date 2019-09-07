Comparing of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)

As Biotechnology companies, Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 5.62 N/A -3.76 0.00 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 7 10.26 N/A -1.19 0.00

Table 1 highlights Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -232.6% -39.5% Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0.00% -167% -100.4%

Risk and Volatility

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.85 beta, while its volatility is 85.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s 77.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.77 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 14.1 and 14 respectively. Its competitor Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

The upside potential is 542.67% for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus price target of $25. Competitively the consensus price target of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is $27, which is potential 395.41% upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 79% and 48.5%. 4.3% are Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.7% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.87% -21.22% -40.41% -51.28% -67.54% -37.04% Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. -1.8% -15.25% -15.37% -16.9% 25% 2.74%

For the past year Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -37.04% weaker performance while Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has 2.74% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. beats Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, a broad-spectrum, intravenous, and oral antibiotic, which is in Phase III clinical stage for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI), community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP), urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acne and rosacea. The company has special protocol assessment agreements with Food and Drug Administration for the Phase III studies for ABSSSI and CABP. It has collaborative research and license agreement with Allergan plc to research, develop, and commercialize tetracycline products; license agreement with Tufts University to develop and commercialize products for the treatment or prevention of bacterial or microbial diseases, or medical conditions; and license agreement with Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Ltd. to develop TO-2070 for the treatment of acute migraine. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases to study omadacycline against pathogenic agents causing infectious diseases. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.