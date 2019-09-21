Comparing of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC)

Both Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 6.99 N/A -3.76 0.00 Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.26 N/A 0.10 39.39

Table 1 highlights Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Table 2 provides us Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -232.6% -39.5% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7%

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 85.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.85 beta. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation on the other hand, has 2.51 beta which makes it 151.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.1 while its Quick Ratio is 14. On the competitive side is, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation which has a 10.9 Current Ratio and a 10.9 Quick Ratio. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is $7.5, which is potential 119.30% upside.

Institutional investors owned 79% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 55.1% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation shares. 4.3% are Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s shares.

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.87% -21.22% -40.41% -51.28% -67.54% -37.04% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -3.98% 4.32% -8.31% 30.41% -5.28% 55.02%

For the past year Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -37.04% weaker performance while Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has 55.02% stronger performance.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats on 6 of the 9 factors Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, a broad-spectrum, intravenous, and oral antibiotic, which is in Phase III clinical stage for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI), community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP), urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acne and rosacea. The company has special protocol assessment agreements with Food and Drug Administration for the Phase III studies for ABSSSI and CABP. It has collaborative research and license agreement with Allergan plc to research, develop, and commercialize tetracycline products; license agreement with Tufts University to develop and commercialize products for the treatment or prevention of bacterial or microbial diseases, or medical conditions; and license agreement with Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Ltd. to develop TO-2070 for the treatment of acute migraine. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases to study omadacycline against pathogenic agents causing infectious diseases. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.