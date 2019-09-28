Comparing of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK) and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)

This is a contrast between Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.03 23.98M -3.76 0.00 Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 4 0.00 3.92M -2.95 0.00

Table 2 has Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 552,241,899.45% -232.6% -39.5% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 90,426,758.94% -78.2% -67.1%

A 1.85 beta means Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 85.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. on the other hand, has 1.85 beta which makes it 85.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

14.1 and 14 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.3 and 7.3 respectively. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 79% and 46.5%. Insiders held roughly 4.3% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.87% -21.22% -40.41% -51.28% -67.54% -37.04% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. -6.4% 0.95% -33.7% -36.24% -42.39% 15.22%

For the past year Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -37.04% weaker performance while Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. has 15.22% stronger performance.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, a broad-spectrum, intravenous, and oral antibiotic, which is in Phase III clinical stage for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI), community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP), urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acne and rosacea. The company has special protocol assessment agreements with Food and Drug Administration for the Phase III studies for ABSSSI and CABP. It has collaborative research and license agreement with Allergan plc to research, develop, and commercialize tetracycline products; license agreement with Tufts University to develop and commercialize products for the treatment or prevention of bacterial or microbial diseases, or medical conditions; and license agreement with Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Ltd. to develop TO-2070 for the treatment of acute migraine. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases to study omadacycline against pathogenic agents causing infectious diseases. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.