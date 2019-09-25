Comparing of Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE) and Loop Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP)

We will be comparing the differences between Paramount Group Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) and Loop Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Property Management industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paramount Group Inc. 14 4.01 N/A 0.05 282.24 Loop Industries Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00

Table 1 highlights Paramount Group Inc. and Loop Industries Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Paramount Group Inc. and Loop Industries Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paramount Group Inc. 0.00% 0.3% 0.1% Loop Industries Inc. 0.00% -388.5% -155.9%

Volatility & Risk

Paramount Group Inc. has a beta of 0.77 and its 23.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Loop Industries Inc. has a 0.35 beta which is 65.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Paramount Group Inc. and Loop Industries Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Paramount Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Loop Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$21 is Paramount Group Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 61.17%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 74.6% of Paramount Group Inc. shares and 5% of Loop Industries Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.1% of Paramount Group Inc. shares. Competitively, Loop Industries Inc. has 10.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Paramount Group Inc. -0.43% -0.79% -5.01% -3.29% -7.86% 10.11% Loop Industries Inc. 6.04% 23.81% 85.71% 49.77% 20.37% 67.31%

For the past year Paramount Group Inc. has weaker performance than Loop Industries Inc.

Summary

Paramount Group Inc. beats Loop Industries Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Paramount Group, Inc. is a real estate firm that invests in Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, D.C. and San Francisco. Paramount Group, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

Loop Industries, Inc., a development stage company, focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate plastics and converting them into chemicals in the United States and Canada. Its products include purified terephthalic acid and mono ethylene glycol. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Terrebonne, Canada.