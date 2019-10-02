Comparing of Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE) and Gazit-Globe Ltd. (:)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Paramount Group Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) and Gazit-Globe Ltd. (:). The two are both Property Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paramount Group Inc. 13 2.53 200.07M 0.05 282.24 Gazit-Globe Ltd. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.23 0.00

Demonstrates Paramount Group Inc. and Gazit-Globe Ltd. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Paramount Group Inc. and Gazit-Globe Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paramount Group Inc. 1,514,534,443.60% 0.3% 0.1% Gazit-Globe Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Paramount Group Inc. and Gazit-Globe Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Paramount Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Gazit-Globe Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Paramount Group Inc. is $21, with potential upside of 61.41%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Paramount Group Inc. and Gazit-Globe Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 74.6% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 0.1% of Paramount Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Paramount Group Inc. -0.43% -0.79% -5.01% -3.29% -7.86% 10.11% Gazit-Globe Ltd. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Paramount Group Inc. beats Gazit-Globe Ltd. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Paramount Group, Inc. is a real estate firm that invests in Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, D.C. and San Francisco. Paramount Group, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

Gazit-Globe Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, operates, and manages supermarket-anchored shopping centers in North America, Europe, and internationally. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned and operated 426 properties with a gross leasable area of approximately 6.6 million square meters in approximately 20 countries. Gazit-Globe Ltd. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.