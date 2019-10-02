Comparing of Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE) and Gazit-Globe Ltd. (:)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Paramount Group Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) and Gazit-Globe Ltd. (:). The two are both Property Management companies that compete with one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Paramount Group Inc.
|13
|2.53
|200.07M
|0.05
|282.24
|Gazit-Globe Ltd.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.23
|0.00
Demonstrates Paramount Group Inc. and Gazit-Globe Ltd. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Paramount Group Inc. and Gazit-Globe Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Paramount Group Inc.
|1,514,534,443.60%
|0.3%
|0.1%
|Gazit-Globe Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
Ratings and Recommendations for Paramount Group Inc. and Gazit-Globe Ltd. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Paramount Group Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Gazit-Globe Ltd.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The average target price of Paramount Group Inc. is $21, with potential upside of 61.41%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Paramount Group Inc. and Gazit-Globe Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 74.6% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 0.1% of Paramount Group Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Paramount Group Inc.
|-0.43%
|-0.79%
|-5.01%
|-3.29%
|-7.86%
|10.11%
|Gazit-Globe Ltd.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
Paramount Group Inc. beats Gazit-Globe Ltd. on 9 of the 10 factors.
Paramount Group, Inc. is a real estate firm that invests in Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, D.C. and San Francisco. Paramount Group, Inc. is based in New York, New York.
Gazit-Globe Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, operates, and manages supermarket-anchored shopping centers in North America, Europe, and internationally. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned and operated 426 properties with a gross leasable area of approximately 6.6 million square meters in approximately 20 countries. Gazit-Globe Ltd. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
