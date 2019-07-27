Comparing of PAR Technology Corporation (PAR) and FireEye Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Both PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) and FireEye Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PAR Technology Corporation 25 2.22 N/A -1.50 0.00 FireEye Inc. 16 3.88 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates PAR Technology Corporation and FireEye Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PAR Technology Corporation 0.00% -39.3% -20.8% FireEye Inc. 0.00% -38.2% -9.3%

Risk and Volatility

A -0.01 beta indicates that PAR Technology Corporation is 101.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, FireEye Inc. has beta of 0.95 which is 5.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

PAR Technology Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, FireEye Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 and has 2 Quick Ratio. FireEye Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PAR Technology Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for PAR Technology Corporation and FireEye Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PAR Technology Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 FireEye Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

The upside potential is 23.27% for PAR Technology Corporation with average target price of $32. Competitively the average target price of FireEye Inc. is $21.67, which is potential 35.86% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that FireEye Inc. looks more robust than PAR Technology Corporation as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 59.6% of PAR Technology Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 75.4% of FireEye Inc. are owned by institutional investors. PAR Technology Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.8% of FireEye Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PAR Technology Corporation 5.77% 12.14% -4.03% 50.44% 74.66% 17.24% FireEye Inc. -2.21% -3.61% -8.61% -19.9% -12.08% -4.38%

For the past year PAR Technology Corporation had bullish trend while FireEye Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

FireEye Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors PAR Technology Corporation.

FireEye, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides vector-specific appliance and cloud-based solutions detect and block known and unknown cyber-attacks. It offers threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security products; email security solutions; endpoint security solutions; and content security products; and security management and orchestration products, such as Central Management System, FireEye Security Orchestrator, Threat Analytics Platform; Malware Analysis series of appliances; and Enterprise Forensics series of appliances. It also offers Security-as-a-Service solutions comprising cloud-based Email Threat Prevention solution; FireEye Helix platform; and FireEye-as-a-Service managed service; threat intelligence subscriptions, such as Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, Advanced Threat Intelligence, and FireEye iSIGHT Intelligence; and customer support and maintenance services. In addition, the company provides professional services, including incident response, compromise assessments, and related security consulting services; cyber threat intelligence services; and training services. It serves telecommunications providers, financial services entities, Internet search engines, social networking sites, stock exchanges, electrical grid operators, networking vendors, oil and gas companies, healthcare and pharmaceutical companies, and local and international governmental agencies. FireEye, Inc. provides its products and services through distributors, resellers, and strategic partners in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and other regions. The company was formerly known as NetForts, Inc. and changed its name to FireEye, Inc. in September 2005. FireEye, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.