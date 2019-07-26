Comparing of Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) and Adams Resources & Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PARR) and Adams Resources & Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE). The two are both Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Par Pacific Holdings Inc. 19 0.29 N/A 0.85 24.52 Adams Resources & Energy Inc. 37 0.08 N/A 1.59 22.20

Table 1 demonstrates Par Pacific Holdings Inc. and Adams Resources & Energy Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Adams Resources & Energy Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Par Pacific Holdings Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Par Pacific Holdings Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Par Pacific Holdings Inc. and Adams Resources & Energy Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Par Pacific Holdings Inc. 0.00% 8.3% 2.8% Adams Resources & Energy Inc. 0.00% 4.5% 2.2%

Risk & Volatility

Par Pacific Holdings Inc.’s 0.66 beta indicates that its volatility is 34.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Adams Resources & Energy Inc.’s 1.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.99 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Par Pacific Holdings Inc. are 1.2 and 0.5 respectively. Its competitor Adams Resources & Energy Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Adams Resources & Energy Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Par Pacific Holdings Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 84.6% of Par Pacific Holdings Inc. shares and 39.3% of Adams Resources & Energy Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1.3% of Par Pacific Holdings Inc. shares. Comparatively, Adams Resources & Energy Inc. has 49.19% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Par Pacific Holdings Inc. 3.58% 13.21% 22.61% 27.65% 18.3% 46.83% Adams Resources & Energy Inc. 0.66% -2.54% -14.69% -12.21% -21.9% -8.81%

For the past year Par Pacific Holdings Inc. has 46.83% stronger performance while Adams Resources & Energy Inc. has -8.81% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Par Pacific Holdings Inc. beats Adams Resources & Energy Inc.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates a refinery that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, and other associated refined products. The Retail segment operates retail outlets, which sell gasoline, diesel, and retail merchandise in the island of Oahu, Maui, Hawaii, and Kauai. This segment operates 37 kiosks, snack shops, or convenience stores. The Logistics segment owns and operates refined products terminals, pipelines, and a single-point mooring and trucking operations to distribute refined products throughout the island of Oahu, as well as the neighboring islands of Maui, Hawaii, Molokai, and Kauai. This segment also operates trucking business that distribute gasoline and road diesel to the final point of sale. The company was formerly known as Par Petroleum Corporation and changed its name to Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. in October 2015. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.