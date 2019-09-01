Comparing of Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (PHX) and SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM)

We will be comparing the differences between Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) and SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. 14 4.42 N/A 0.64 18.34 SM Energy Company 14 0.70 N/A 0.09 107.20

In table 1 we can see Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. and SM Energy Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. SM Energy Company has lower revenue and earnings than Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than SM Energy Company, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. 0.00% 8% 5.2% SM Energy Company 0.00% 0.5% 0.2%

Risk and Volatility

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 46.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.54 beta. Competitively, SM Energy Company’s beta is 2.95 which is 195.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.6 and 4.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor SM Energy Company are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to SM Energy Company.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. and SM Energy Company are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 SM Energy Company 1 3 2 2.33

Competitively SM Energy Company has a consensus target price of $14.33, with potential upside of 51.16%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. and SM Energy Company are owned by institutional investors at 59.9% and 0% respectively. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.7%. Competitively, SM Energy Company has 1.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. -0.08% -9.15% -19.93% -25.96% -41.24% -23.81% SM Energy Company -0.99% -19.21% -34.41% -51.18% -64.02% -35.59%

For the past year Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. was less bearish than SM Energy Company.

Summary

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors SM Energy Company.

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its mineral and leasehold properties are located in Arkansas, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, and Texas. As of September 30, 2016, the company owned 255,019 net mineral acres; leased 19,532 net acres; and held working and royalty interests in 6,233 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as 45 wells in the process of being drilled or completed. It serves pipeline and marketing companies. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. was founded in 1926 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. It primarily has operations in the South Texas and Gulf Coast, Rocky Mountain, and Permian regions. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 395.8 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 841 net productive oil wells and 704 net productive gas wells. The company was formerly known as St. Mary Land & Exploration Company and changed its name to SM Energy Company in May 2010. SM Energy Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.