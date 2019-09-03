Comparing of Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (PHX) and PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

As Independent Oil & Gas companies, Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) and PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. 14 4.29 N/A 0.64 18.34 PDC Energy Inc. 36 1.48 N/A -1.63 0.00

In table 1 we can see Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. and PDC Energy Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. 0.00% 8% 5.2% PDC Energy Inc. 0.00% -4.4% -2.3%

Volatility and Risk

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. has a 0.54 beta, while its volatility is 46.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, PDC Energy Inc. has beta of 1.07 which is 7.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. is 4.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.6. The Current Ratio of rival PDC Energy Inc. is 0.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.4. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than PDC Energy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. and PDC Energy Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 PDC Energy Inc. 0 0 8 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of PDC Energy Inc. is $48.44, which is potential 55.21% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 59.9% of Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of PDC Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.7% of Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, PDC Energy Inc. has 1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. -0.08% -9.15% -19.93% -25.96% -41.24% -23.81% PDC Energy Inc. -3.4% -19.39% -31.09% -15.77% -54.51% -3.46%

For the past year Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. was more bearish than PDC Energy Inc.

Summary

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors PDC Energy Inc.

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its mineral and leasehold properties are located in Arkansas, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, and Texas. As of September 30, 2016, the company owned 255,019 net mineral acres; leased 19,532 net acres; and held working and royalty interests in 6,233 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as 45 wells in the process of being drilled or completed. It serves pipeline and marketing companies. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. was founded in 1926 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

PDC Energy, Inc., an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, and Gas Marketing. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment produces and sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to midstream service providers and marketers; and crude oil. The Gas Marketing segment purchases, aggregates, and sells natural gas. This segment markets natural gas to third-party marketers and natural gas utilities, as well as to industrial and commercial customers. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 341.4 million barrels of crude oil equivalent of proved reserves; and owned an interest in approximately 2,900 gross productive wells. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc. in June 2012. PDC Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.