Comparing of Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (PHX) and Isramco Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRL)

Both Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) and Isramco Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRL) compete on a level playing field in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. 14 4.29 N/A 0.64 18.34 Isramco Inc. 118 3.96 N/A 6.23 19.30

Table 1 highlights Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. and Isramco Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Isramco Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Isramco Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. 0.00% 8% 5.2% Isramco Inc. 0.00% 0% 15.1%

Volatility & Risk

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. is 46.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.54. Competitively, Isramco Inc. is 65.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.35 beta.

Liquidity

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.6 and 4.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Isramco Inc. are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Isramco Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 59.9% of Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. shares and 5.1% of Isramco Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.7% of Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. shares. Competitively, 58.6% are Isramco Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. -0.08% -9.15% -19.93% -25.96% -41.24% -23.81% Isramco Inc. 0.09% -0.98% 4.03% 7.53% 11.77% 1.44%

For the past year Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. has -23.81% weaker performance while Isramco Inc. has 1.44% stronger performance.

Summary

Isramco Inc. beats Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its mineral and leasehold properties are located in Arkansas, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, and Texas. As of September 30, 2016, the company owned 255,019 net mineral acres; leased 19,532 net acres; and held working and royalty interests in 6,233 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as 45 wells in the process of being drilled or completed. It serves pipeline and marketing companies. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. was founded in 1926 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Isramco, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties located onshore in the United States and offshore Israel. It operates through two segments, Oil and Gas Exploration and Production; and Production Services. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment owns working interests in oil and gas wells in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado; and operates approximately 515 producing wells located primarily in Texas and New Mexico. It also has overriding royalty interests in the Tamar Field located offshore Israel. This segment sells its oil and natural gas to independent marketers, oil and natural gas companies, and gas pipeline companies. The Production Services segment operates a fleet of production servicing rigs and trucks that provide a range of production services, including completion of newly-drilled wells; maintenance and workover of existing wells; fluid transportation; and related oilfield services, as well as plugging and abandonment of wells to oil and gas exploration and production companies. As of December 31, 2016, the companyÂ’s estimated total proved oil, natural gas reserves, and natural gas liquids were approximately 34,581 thousand barrels of oil equivalent comprising 1,609 thousand barrels (MBbls) of oil; 193,269 million cubic feet of natural gas; and 761 MBbls of natural gas liquids. It also had 33 production servicing rigs that operated primarily in Texas and New Mexico. Isramco, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Houston, Texas.