Comparing of Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (PHX) and Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

As Independent Oil & Gas businesses, Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) and Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE:ESTE), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. 14 4.32 N/A 0.64 18.34 Earthstone Energy Inc. 6 1.31 N/A 0.70 6.29

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. and Earthstone Energy Inc. Earthstone Energy Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Earthstone Energy Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. 0.00% 8% 5.2% Earthstone Energy Inc. 0.00% 6.4% 2.1%

Volatility & Risk

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. has a 0.54 beta, while its volatility is 46.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Earthstone Energy Inc.’s 80.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.8 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. are 4.6 and 4.6 respectively. Its competitor Earthstone Energy Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 and its Quick Ratio is 0.6. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Earthstone Energy Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. and Earthstone Energy Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 59.9% and 47.5%. 0.7% are Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 5% are Earthstone Energy Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. -0.08% -9.15% -19.93% -25.96% -41.24% -23.81% Earthstone Energy Inc. -6.81% -29.35% -30.37% -29.7% -54.61% -3.1%

For the past year Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. was more bearish than Earthstone Energy Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. beats Earthstone Energy Inc.

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its mineral and leasehold properties are located in Arkansas, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, and Texas. As of September 30, 2016, the company owned 255,019 net mineral acres; leased 19,532 net acres; and held working and royalty interests in 6,233 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as 45 wells in the process of being drilled or completed. It serves pipeline and marketing companies. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. was founded in 1926 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Earthstone Energy, Inc., an oil and natural gas development and production company, operates in the up-stream segment of the oil and natural gas industry in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas, the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas, and in the Williston Basin of North Dakota. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 70 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 9 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 12,051 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves, 9,361 MBOE of proved developed reserves, and 2,690 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves. Earthstone Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.