Comparing of Pampa Energia S.A. (PAM) and Its Peers

Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) is a company in the Electric Utilities industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.7% of Pampa Energia S.A.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.06% of all Electric Utilities’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 38% of Pampa Energia S.A. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.10% of all Electric Utilities companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Pampa Energia S.A. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pampa Energia S.A. 0.00% 35.90% 6.40% Industry Average 5.19% 11.04% 2.66%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Pampa Energia S.A. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Pampa Energia S.A. N/A 29 10.54 Industry Average 368.77M 7.11B 42.78

Pampa Energia S.A. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower P/E ratio Pampa Energia S.A. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Pampa Energia S.A. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pampa Energia S.A. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.33 2.04 2.23 2.30

With average price target of $33, Pampa Energia S.A. has a potential upside of 95.73%. The rivals have a potential upside of 38.14%. Given Pampa Energia S.A.’s competitors higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Pampa Energia S.A. has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Pampa Energia S.A. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pampa Energia S.A. 1.23% -4.78% 55.92% -6.4% -22.44% 3.43% Industry Average 1.46% 3.69% 11.77% 17.07% 24.65% 18.25%

For the past year Pampa Energia S.A.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pampa Energia S.A. are 1.3 and 1.2. Competitively, Pampa Energia S.A.’s rivals have 0.96 and 0.83 for Current and Quick Ratio. Pampa Energia S.A. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pampa Energia S.A.’s competitors.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.59 shows that Pampa Energia S.A. is 41.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Pampa Energia S.A.’s competitors have beta of 0.40 which is 60.18% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Pampa Energia S.A. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Pampa Energia S.A.’s competitors show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A., an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, combined gas and fuel oil turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm. As of December 31, 2016, it had an electricity generation installed capacity of approximately 3,433 megawatts; 2.9 million electricity distribution customers in the northern region of the City of Buenos Aires and northwest of the greater Buenos Aires area; and 20,648 kilometers of high voltage transmission lines. The company is also involved in the exploration and production, and refining and distribution of oil and gas in Argentina, Venezuela, and Ecuado. In addition, it offers petrochemicals, such as intermediate gasoline products, aromatic solvents, hexane and other hydrogenated paraffinic solvents, and propellants for the cosmetic industry; and monomer styrene, and rubber and polymer products from natural gas, virgin naphtha, propane, and other supplies. As of December 31, 2016, the company had combined crude oil and natural gas proved reserves of approximately 143.9 million barrels of oil equivalent; one fully owned refinery with an installed capacity of approximately 30.2 thousand barrels per day; two storage plants with a capacity of approximately 1.3 million barrels; one lubricant plant; and three fully-owned petrochemical plants. It also operated a network of 263 gas stations. The company was formerly known as Pampa Holding S.A. and changed its name to Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. in September 2008. Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.