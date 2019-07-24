Comparing of Palomar Holdings Inc. (PLMR) and Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:SG)

As Property & Casualty Insurance businesses, Palomar Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) and Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:SG), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Palomar Holdings Inc. 23 10.68 N/A 0.22 90.54 Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. 13 0.87 N/A -0.39 0.00

Table 1 highlights Palomar Holdings Inc. and Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Palomar Holdings Inc. and Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palomar Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. 0.00% -2.3% -0.7%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Palomar Holdings Inc. and Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 1.2% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.4% of Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Palomar Holdings Inc. 2.75% 0% 0% 0% 0% 6.32% Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. -10.01% 14.71% -7.29% 0% 0% 1.43%

For the past year Palomar Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd.

Summary

Palomar Holdings Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd.