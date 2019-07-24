Comparing of Palomar Holdings Inc. (PLMR) and Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:SG)

As Property & Casualty Insurance businesses, Palomar Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) and Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:SG), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Palomar Holdings Inc.
|23
|10.68
|N/A
|0.22
|90.54
|Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd.
|13
|0.87
|N/A
|-0.39
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Palomar Holdings Inc. and Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Palomar Holdings Inc. and Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Palomar Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd.
|0.00%
|-2.3%
|-0.7%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Palomar Holdings Inc. and Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 1.2% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.4% of Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Palomar Holdings Inc.
|2.75%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|6.32%
|Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd.
|-10.01%
|14.71%
|-7.29%
|0%
|0%
|1.43%
For the past year Palomar Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd.
Summary
Palomar Holdings Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd.
