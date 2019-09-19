Comparing of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) and Its Rivals

We are contrasting PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) and its competitors on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Credit Services companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 50.70% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 13.36% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has PagSeguro Digital Ltd. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PagSeguro Digital Ltd. 0.00% 16.70% 9.90% Industry Average 24.60% 26.60% 10.04%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares PagSeguro Digital Ltd. and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio PagSeguro Digital Ltd. N/A 37 48.96 Industry Average 1.08B 4.39B 17.71

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently higher P/E ratio PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is more expensive than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PagSeguro Digital Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.64 3.63 2.53

The competitors have a potential upside of 126.52%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PagSeguro Digital Ltd. -6.05% 12.85% 67.42% 101.95% 51.97% 132.14% Industry Average 5.75% 8.04% 16.89% 27.55% 29.77% 34.35%

For the past year PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has stronger performance than PagSeguro Digital Ltd.’s competitors.

Liquidity

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 2.4 and a Quick Ratio of 2.4. Competitively, PagSeguro Digital Ltd.’s rivals Current Ratio is 9.39 and has 9.60 Quick Ratio. PagSeguro Digital Ltd.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PagSeguro Digital Ltd.

Dividends

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

PagSeguro Digital Ltd.’s competitors beat on 4 of the 6 factors PagSeguro Digital Ltd.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem. It also acquires and sells point of sale (POS) devices and other products; and offers online gaming and cross-border digital services. In addition, the company offers functionalities, and value-added services and features, such as purchase protection mechanisms, antifraud platform, account and business management tools, eWallet, and its POS app. Further, it is involved in processing of back-office solutions, including sales reconciliation, and gateway solutions and services, as well as the capture of credit cards with administrators and acquirers. Additionally, the company engages in the in-person payment activities through POS devices; and issuance of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances. It also provides online gaming and cross-border digital services; and operates an online platform that facilitates peer-to-peer lending. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is a subsidiary of Universo Online S.A.