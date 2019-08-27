Comparing of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) and 360 Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Both PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) and 360 Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) are each other’s competitor in the Credit Services industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PagSeguro Digital Ltd. 34 0.00 N/A 0.89 48.96 360 Finance Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.17 0.00

Demonstrates PagSeguro Digital Ltd. and 360 Finance Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us PagSeguro Digital Ltd. and 360 Finance Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PagSeguro Digital Ltd. 0.00% 16.7% 9.9% 360 Finance Inc. 0.00% -59.4% -17.1%

Liquidity

PagSeguro Digital Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor 360 Finance Inc. are 2.1 and 2.1 respectively. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to 360 Finance Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. and 360 Finance Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PagSeguro Digital Ltd. 1 0 6 2.86 360 Finance Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a -8.18% downside potential and an average price target of $46.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both PagSeguro Digital Ltd. and 360 Finance Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 1.1% respectively.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PagSeguro Digital Ltd. -6.05% 12.85% 67.42% 101.95% 51.97% 132.14% 360 Finance Inc. -5.95% -6.77% -45.7% -14.83% 0% -30.74%

For the past year PagSeguro Digital Ltd. had bullish trend while 360 Finance Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors PagSeguro Digital Ltd. beats 360 Finance Inc.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem. It also acquires and sells point of sale (POS) devices and other products; and offers online gaming and cross-border digital services. In addition, the company offers functionalities, and value-added services and features, such as purchase protection mechanisms, antifraud platform, account and business management tools, eWallet, and its POS app. Further, it is involved in processing of back-office solutions, including sales reconciliation, and gateway solutions and services, as well as the capture of credit cards with administrators and acquirers. Additionally, the company engages in the in-person payment activities through POS devices; and issuance of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances. It also provides online gaming and cross-border digital services; and operates an online platform that facilitates peer-to-peer lending. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is a subsidiary of Universo Online S.A.