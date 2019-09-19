Comparing of PagerDuty Inc. (PD) and SilverSun Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT)

PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD) and SilverSun Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PagerDuty Inc. 44 16.27 N/A -0.62 0.00 SilverSun Technologies Inc. 3 0.36 N/A 0.07 44.46

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of PagerDuty Inc. and SilverSun Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows PagerDuty Inc. and SilverSun Technologies Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PagerDuty Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% SilverSun Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

PagerDuty Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.3 while its Quick Ratio is 4.3. On the competitive side is, SilverSun Technologies Inc. which has a 0.7 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. PagerDuty Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to SilverSun Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for PagerDuty Inc. and SilverSun Technologies Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PagerDuty Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 SilverSun Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

PagerDuty Inc. has a 40.18% upside potential and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 34.7% of PagerDuty Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 13.4% of SilverSun Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. PagerDuty Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.8%. Competitively, 13.2% are SilverSun Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PagerDuty Inc. -1.65% -4.08% -5.6% 0% 0% 15.56% SilverSun Technologies Inc. -5.25% -2.03% -3.67% 33.18% -27.62% 27.59%

For the past year PagerDuty Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than SilverSun Technologies Inc.

Summary

PagerDuty Inc. beats SilverSun Technologies Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning financial accounting solution that provides various functions related to accounting, including financial reporting, accounts payable and accounts receivable, and inventory management; and offers training, technical support, and professional services. It also publishes and markets MAPADOC, an electronic data interchange software through a network of resellers. In addition, the company resells warehouse management system software, which controls the movement and storage of materials within an operation, and processes the related transactions. Further, it provides customer relationship management and business intelligence solutions. Additionally, the company offers managed network services and business consulting services, such as remote network monitoring, server implementation, support and assistance, operation and maintenance of large central systems, technical design of network infrastructure, technical troubleshooting for large scale problems, and network and server security services, as well as backup, archiving, and storage of data from servers. It serves small and medium-sized businesses that sell services and products to various end users, manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors in the United States. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Livingston, New Jersey.