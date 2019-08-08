Comparing of PagerDuty Inc. (PD) and QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD) and QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PagerDuty Inc. 48 23.04 N/A -0.62 0.00 QAD Inc. 44 2.31 N/A 0.20 211.47

Table 1 demonstrates PagerDuty Inc. and QAD Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PagerDuty Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% QAD Inc. 0.00% 4.5% 2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of PagerDuty Inc. is 4.3 while its Current Ratio is 4.3. Meanwhile, QAD Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. PagerDuty Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than QAD Inc.

Analyst Ratings

PagerDuty Inc. and QAD Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PagerDuty Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 QAD Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, QAD Inc.’s consensus target price is $52, while its potential upside is 30.88%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both PagerDuty Inc. and QAD Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 34.7% and 56.5% respectively. PagerDuty Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.8%. Comparatively, 30.3% are QAD Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PagerDuty Inc. -1.65% -4.08% -5.6% 0% 0% 15.56% QAD Inc. -1.17% 3.21% -7.82% 2.84% -12.67% 9.69%

For the past year PagerDuty Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than QAD Inc.

Summary

QAD Inc. beats PagerDuty Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

QAD Inc. provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes. Its QAD Enterprise Applications include software solutions, such as QAD Financials to manage and control finance and accounting processes; QAD Customer Management for manufacturers to acquire new customers; QAD Manufacturing, which supports manufacturing business processes; QAD Automation Solutions that improve manufacturersÂ’ material transaction processing; QAD Demand and Supply Chain Planning that fulfills materials planning and logistics requirements; QAD Supply Chain Execution that offers tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and QAD Transportation Management to manage and optimize outside carriers for shipments. The companyÂ’s QAD Enterprise Applications also comprise suites, such as QAD Service and Support that handles service calls, manages service queues, and organizes mobile field resources; QAD Enterprise Asset Management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; Action Centers with Embedded Analytics; and QAD Analytics that provides data to measure performance. It also offers QAD Enterprise Quality Management that provides quality management and regulatory compliance solutions; QAD Interoperability, which integrates QAD Enterprise Applications with other non-QAD core business applications; and QAD Internationalization, which supports companies that manufacture and distribute their products worldwide. In addition, it provides customer support, product updates, maintenance, and professional services. The company markets its products through direct and indirect sales channels; and distributors and sales agents. QAD Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.