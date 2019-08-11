Comparing of PagerDuty Inc. (PD) and NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

We are contrasting PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD) and NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PagerDuty Inc. 47 21.99 N/A -0.62 0.00 NIC Inc. 17 4.09 N/A 0.81 22.34

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has PagerDuty Inc. and NIC Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PagerDuty Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% NIC Inc. 0.00% 25.9% 16.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of PagerDuty Inc. is 4.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.3. The Current Ratio of rival NIC Inc. is 2.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.8. PagerDuty Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than NIC Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for PagerDuty Inc. and NIC Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PagerDuty Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 NIC Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of NIC Inc. is $21, which is potential 1.20% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

PagerDuty Inc. and NIC Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 34.7% and 91%. 0.8% are PagerDuty Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3% of NIC Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PagerDuty Inc. -1.65% -4.08% -5.6% 0% 0% 15.56% NIC Inc. 3.24% 12.95% 5.47% 28.11% 13.02% 45.35%

For the past year PagerDuty Inc. was less bullish than NIC Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors NIC Inc. beats PagerDuty Inc.

NIC Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The companyÂ’s Outsourced Portals business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based, enterprise-wide portals on their behalf. These portals consist of Websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information online and complete transactions, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report. Its portal service offerings include motor vehicle driver history record retrieval; vehicle title, lien, and registration; motor vehicle inspections; temporary vehicle tags; driverÂ’s license renewal; hunting and fishing licenses; health professional license services; professional license renewal; business registrations and renewals; secretary of state business searches; Uniform Commercial Code (UCC) searches and filings; limited criminal history searches; court services; vital records; income and property tax payments; and payment processing products and services. The companyÂ’s software & services business provides software development and payment processing services to state and local governments, as well as federal agencies. In addition, it develops and manages the pre-employment screening program for motor carriers using transaction-based business model. Further, the company offers consulting, application development, and portal management services to governments. NIC Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Olathe, Kansas.