Comparing of PagerDuty Inc. (PD) and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

As Application Software businesses, PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD) and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PagerDuty Inc. 47 20.28 N/A -0.62 0.00 Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. 56 5.62 N/A -0.39 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates PagerDuty Inc. and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has PagerDuty Inc. and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PagerDuty Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -2.6%

Liquidity

PagerDuty Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.3 while its Quick Ratio is 4.3. On the competitive side is, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. which has a 1.5 Current Ratio and a 1.5 Quick Ratio. PagerDuty Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.

Analyst Ratings

PagerDuty Inc. and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PagerDuty Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

PagerDuty Inc. has a consensus price target of $42.5, and a 22.55% upside potential. Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $70 consensus price target and a 36.37% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. appears more favorable than PagerDuty Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 34.7% of PagerDuty Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 92% of Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.8% of PagerDuty Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 5% of Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PagerDuty Inc. -1.65% -4.08% -5.6% 0% 0% 15.56% Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. -3.69% 2.21% 9.79% 5.88% 20.28% 17.39%

For the past year PagerDuty Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. beats PagerDuty Inc.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its products suite includes recruiting suite that helps organizations to source and attract candidates, assess and select applicants, onboard new hires, and manage the entire recruiting process; learning suite, which enables clients to manage training and development programs, knowledge sharing and collaboration among employees, track compliance requirements, and support career development for employees; performance suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and human resource administration suite, which supports employee records administration, organizational management, employee and manager self-service, workforce planning, and compliance reporting. The company also offers Cornerstone Growth Edition, a cloud-based learning and talent management solution for organizations with 250 or fewer employees; and Cornerstone Edge solutions that allow clients and partners to integrate with marketplace of service providers. In addition, it provides configuration support, systems integration, business process re-engineering, change management consulting, and training services. The company serves automotive, business services, education and publishing, financial services, food and restaurants, healthcare, insurance, media and communications, non-profits, pharmaceuticals, public sector, retail, technology, and travel industries. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.