Comparing of PagerDuty Inc. (PD) and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

As Application Software businesses, PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD) and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|PagerDuty Inc.
|47
|20.28
|N/A
|-0.62
|0.00
|Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.
|56
|5.62
|N/A
|-0.39
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates PagerDuty Inc. and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has PagerDuty Inc. and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|PagerDuty Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.
|0.00%
|-36.7%
|-2.6%
Liquidity
PagerDuty Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.3 while its Quick Ratio is 4.3. On the competitive side is, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. which has a 1.5 Current Ratio and a 1.5 Quick Ratio. PagerDuty Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.
Analyst Ratings
PagerDuty Inc. and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|PagerDuty Inc.
|0
|1
|1
|2.50
|Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
PagerDuty Inc. has a consensus price target of $42.5, and a 22.55% upside potential. Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $70 consensus price target and a 36.37% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. appears more favorable than PagerDuty Inc., based on analyst belief.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 34.7% of PagerDuty Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 92% of Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.8% of PagerDuty Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 5% of Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|PagerDuty Inc.
|-1.65%
|-4.08%
|-5.6%
|0%
|0%
|15.56%
|Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.
|-3.69%
|2.21%
|9.79%
|5.88%
|20.28%
|17.39%
For the past year PagerDuty Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 9 factors Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. beats PagerDuty Inc.
Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its products suite includes recruiting suite that helps organizations to source and attract candidates, assess and select applicants, onboard new hires, and manage the entire recruiting process; learning suite, which enables clients to manage training and development programs, knowledge sharing and collaboration among employees, track compliance requirements, and support career development for employees; performance suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and human resource administration suite, which supports employee records administration, organizational management, employee and manager self-service, workforce planning, and compliance reporting. The company also offers Cornerstone Growth Edition, a cloud-based learning and talent management solution for organizations with 250 or fewer employees; and Cornerstone Edge solutions that allow clients and partners to integrate with marketplace of service providers. In addition, it provides configuration support, systems integration, business process re-engineering, change management consulting, and training services. The company serves automotive, business services, education and publishing, financial services, food and restaurants, healthcare, insurance, media and communications, non-profits, pharmaceuticals, public sector, retail, technology, and travel industries. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.
