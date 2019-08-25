Comparing of PacWest Bancorp (PACW) and Its Competitors

As Regional – Pacific Banks company, PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) is competing with its competitors based on the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

PacWest Bancorp has 92.5% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 65.26% institutional ownership for its rivals. 1.3% of PacWest Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.04% of all Regional – Pacific Banks companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have PacWest Bancorp and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PacWest Bancorp 0.00% 9.60% 1.80% Industry Average 29.58% 11.20% 1.25%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing PacWest Bancorp and its peers’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio PacWest Bancorp N/A 38 10.03 Industry Average 126.84M 428.81M 14.14

PacWest Bancorp has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for PacWest Bancorp and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PacWest Bancorp 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.33 1.38 2.47

PacWest Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $42.5, suggesting a potential upside of 28.24%. As a group, Regional – Pacific Banks companies have a potential upside of 59.48%. By having stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, PacWest Bancorp make analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of PacWest Bancorp and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PacWest Bancorp -0.59% -0.05% -1.55% -0.59% -22.77% 16.08% Industry Average 2.56% 4.76% 4.27% 4.83% 3.95% 13.71%

For the past year PacWest Bancorp’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its peers.

Volatility & Risk

PacWest Bancorp is 44.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.44. Competitively, PacWest Bancorp’s rivals are 13.43% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.87 beta.

Dividends

PacWest Bancorp does not pay a dividend.

Summary

PacWest Bancorp’s peers beat PacWest Bancorp on 4 of the 5 factors.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; cash flow loans to finance business acquisitions and recapitalization activities; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases. In addition, the company offers consumer loans comprising personal loans, auto loans, home equity lines of credit, revolving lines of credit, and other loans. Further, it provides international banking and multi-state deposit services; money market sweep products; investment advisory and asset management services; treasury and cash management services; telephone banking, and online and mobile banking services; and foreign exchange and ATM services. The company offers its products and services to small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurial businesses and their venture capital, private equity investors, professionals, and other individuals. As of December 31, 2016, it had 77 full-service branches in the state of California; a branch in Durham, North Carolina; and loan production offices in California. The company was formerly known as First Community Bancorp and changed its name to PacWest Bancorp in April 2008. PacWest Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.