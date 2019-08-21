Comparing of Pacira BioSciences Inc. (PCRX) and Its Rivals

Pacira BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) is a company in the Drugs – Generic industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Pacira BioSciences Inc. has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 67.83% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0.9% of Pacira BioSciences Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.35% of all Drugs – Generic companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Pacira BioSciences Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacira BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 2.40% 1.10% Industry Average 8.34% 72.85% 5.16%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Pacira BioSciences Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Pacira BioSciences Inc. N/A 41 243.83 Industry Average 30.79M 369.43M 157.92

Pacira BioSciences Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently higher P/E ratio Pacira BioSciences Inc. is more expensive than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Pacira BioSciences Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacira BioSciences Inc. 2 2 2 2.33 Industry Average 1.50 2.56 2.61 2.63

$45.57 is the consensus price target of Pacira BioSciences Inc., with a potential upside of 16.64%. The potential upside of the competitors is 105.33%. Pacira BioSciences Inc.’s strong consensus rating and high probable upside, looks like is making equities research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Pacira BioSciences Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pacira BioSciences Inc. 3.32% 3.15% -5.1% 7.57% 9.59% 2.02% Industry Average 5.03% 7.83% 17.34% 45.36% 47.37% 52.23%

For the past year Pacira BioSciences Inc. has weaker performance than Pacira BioSciences Inc.’s competitors.

Liquidity

Pacira BioSciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.6 and a Quick Ratio of 7.8. Competitively, Pacira BioSciences Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 4.81 and has 4.38 Quick Ratio. Pacira BioSciences Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pacira BioSciences Inc.’s competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Pacira BioSciences Inc. is 13.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.13. Competitively, Pacira BioSciences Inc.’s rivals are 71.40% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.71 beta.

Dividends

Pacira BioSciences Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Pacira BioSciences Inc.’s competitors beat Pacira BioSciences Inc.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes proprietary pharmaceutical products primarily for use in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers in the United States. It develops pharmaceutical products based on its proprietary DepoFoam drug delivery technology. The companyÂ’s lead product includes, EXPAREL, a liposome injection of bupivacaine, an amide-type local anesthetic indicated for infiltration into the surgical site to produce postsurgical analgesia. Its development pipeline comprises DepoTranexamic Acid, a long-acting local antifibrinolytic agent, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment or prevention of excessive blood loss during surgery by preventing the breakdown of a clot; and DepoMeloxicam, a long-acting non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of acute postsurgical pain. The company was formerly known as Pacira, Inc. and changed its name to Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in October 2010. Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.