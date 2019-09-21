Comparing of Pacira BioSciences Inc. (PCRX) and Evoke Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK)

Pacira BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) and Evoke Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) are two firms in the Drugs – Generic that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacira BioSciences Inc. 41 4.15 N/A 0.18 243.83 Evoke Pharma Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.44 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Pacira BioSciences Inc. and Evoke Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Pacira BioSciences Inc. and Evoke Pharma Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacira BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 2.4% 1.1% Evoke Pharma Inc. 0.00% -169% -127.6%

Volatility and Risk

Pacira BioSciences Inc. has a 1.13 beta, while its volatility is 13.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Evoke Pharma Inc.’s 71.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.71 beta.

Liquidity

8.6 and 7.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pacira BioSciences Inc. Its rival Evoke Pharma Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.3 and 3.3 respectively. Pacira BioSciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Evoke Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Inc. and Evoke Pharma Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacira BioSciences Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Evoke Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Pacira BioSciences Inc. is $52.33, with potential upside of 40.82%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Pacira BioSciences Inc. and Evoke Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 16.4% respectively. About 0.9% of Pacira BioSciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Evoke Pharma Inc. has 5.68% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pacira BioSciences Inc. 3.32% 3.15% -5.1% 7.57% 9.59% 2.02% Evoke Pharma Inc. -14.54% 55.12% 33.47% -65.45% -63.23% -60.71%

For the past year Pacira BioSciences Inc. had bullish trend while Evoke Pharma Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Pacira BioSciences Inc. beats Evoke Pharma Inc.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes proprietary pharmaceutical products primarily for use in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers in the United States. It develops pharmaceutical products based on its proprietary DepoFoam drug delivery technology. The companyÂ’s lead product includes, EXPAREL, a liposome injection of bupivacaine, an amide-type local anesthetic indicated for infiltration into the surgical site to produce postsurgical analgesia. Its development pipeline comprises DepoTranexamic Acid, a long-acting local antifibrinolytic agent, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment or prevention of excessive blood loss during surgery by preventing the breakdown of a clot; and DepoMeloxicam, a long-acting non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of acute postsurgical pain. The company was formerly known as Pacira, Inc. and changed its name to Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in October 2010. Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

Evoke Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray, which completed Phase III clinical trials for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, California.