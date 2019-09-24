Comparing of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (PMBC) and CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Both Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) and CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) are each other’s competitor in the Regional – Pacific Banks industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Mercantile Bancorp 8 3.71 N/A 1.13 6.81 CVB Financial Corp. 21 6.48 N/A 1.25 17.66

Table 1 highlights Pacific Mercantile Bancorp and CVB Financial Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. CVB Financial Corp. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Mercantile Bancorp. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Mercantile Bancorp 0.00% 20.3% 2% CVB Financial Corp. 0.00% 9.1% 1.4%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.57 beta indicates that Pacific Mercantile Bancorp is 43.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, CVB Financial Corp. has beta of 1.04 which is 4.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 68.1% of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors while 66.6% of CVB Financial Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp’s share held by insiders are 2.5%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of CVB Financial Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pacific Mercantile Bancorp -5.62% -7.1% -1.03% -3.86% -20.82% 7.97% CVB Financial Corp. 5.11% 4.21% 2.61% 0.27% -6.93% 8.8%

For the past year Pacific Mercantile Bancorp’s stock price has smaller growth than CVB Financial Corp.

Summary

CVB Financial Corp. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Pacific Mercantile Bancorp.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides various banking and trust services for businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates in two segments, Business Financial and Commercial Banking Centers, and Dairy & Livestock and Agribusiness. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit for business and personal accounts, as well as serves as a federal tax depository for business customers. It also provides various lending products, such as commercial products comprising lines of credit and other working capital financing, accounts receivable lending, and letters of credit; loans for agribusiness; lease financing for municipal governments; commercial real estate and construction loans; and consumer financing products, including automobile leasing and financing, lines of credit, credit cards, home mortgages, and home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company offers a range of specialized services, such as cash management systems for monitoring cash flow, a credit card program for merchants, courier pick-up and delivery, payroll services, remote deposit capture, electronic funds transfers by way of domestic and international wires and automated clearinghouse, and on-line account access. Further, it provides various investment products; and financial services and trust services comprising fiduciary services, mutual funds, annuities, 401(k) plans, and individual investment accounts. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 42 business financial centers and 8 commercial banking centers located in the Inland Empire, Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Diego County, Ventura County, Santa Barbara County, and the Central Valley areas of California, as well as 3 trust offices located in Ontario, Newport Beach, and Pasadena. CVB Financial Corp. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Ontario, California.