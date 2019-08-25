Comparing of Pacific Coast Oil Trust (ROYT) and Isramco Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRL)

We are contrasting Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) and Isramco Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRL) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Coast Oil Trust 2 6.49 N/A 0.29 7.61 Isramco Inc. 117 3.96 N/A 6.23 19.30

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Pacific Coast Oil Trust and Isramco Inc. Isramco Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Coast Oil Trust. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Pacific Coast Oil Trust has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Isramco Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Pacific Coast Oil Trust and Isramco Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Coast Oil Trust 0.00% 5.4% 5.4% Isramco Inc. 0.00% 0% 15.1%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.09 beta indicates that Pacific Coast Oil Trust is 109.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Isramco Inc. is 65.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.35 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 13.2% of Pacific Coast Oil Trust shares and 5.1% of Isramco Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 58.6% of Isramco Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pacific Coast Oil Trust 0.92% 0% -4.35% 21.55% -9.09% 34.15% Isramco Inc. 0.09% -0.98% 4.03% 7.53% 11.77% 1.44%

For the past year Pacific Coast Oil Trust’s stock price has bigger growth than Isramco Inc.

Summary

Isramco Inc. beats Pacific Coast Oil Trust on 8 of the 10 factors.

Isramco, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties located onshore in the United States and offshore Israel. It operates through two segments, Oil and Gas Exploration and Production; and Production Services. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment owns working interests in oil and gas wells in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado; and operates approximately 515 producing wells located primarily in Texas and New Mexico. It also has overriding royalty interests in the Tamar Field located offshore Israel. This segment sells its oil and natural gas to independent marketers, oil and natural gas companies, and gas pipeline companies. The Production Services segment operates a fleet of production servicing rigs and trucks that provide a range of production services, including completion of newly-drilled wells; maintenance and workover of existing wells; fluid transportation; and related oilfield services, as well as plugging and abandonment of wells to oil and gas exploration and production companies. As of December 31, 2016, the companyÂ’s estimated total proved oil, natural gas reserves, and natural gas liquids were approximately 34,581 thousand barrels of oil equivalent comprising 1,609 thousand barrels (MBbls) of oil; 193,269 million cubic feet of natural gas; and 761 MBbls of natural gas liquids. It also had 33 production servicing rigs that operated primarily in Texas and New Mexico. Isramco, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Houston, Texas.