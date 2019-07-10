Comparing of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Since Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 7 12.10 N/A -0.76 0.00 Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 18 83.72 N/A -2.94 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0.00% -102% -64.3% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -129.7% -38.2%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.32 shows that Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. is 132.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s 168.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.68 beta.

Liquidity

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 2.1. On the competitive side is, Voyager Therapeutics Inc. which has a 6.2 Current Ratio and a 6.2 Quick Ratio. Voyager Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$8 is Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 33.33%. Voyager Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $27 consensus target price and a 0.04% potential upside. Based on the results given earlier, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. is looking more favorable than Voyager Therapeutics Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76.4% and 82.3% respectively. Insiders owned 2.3% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 12.3% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 1.09% 0.82% 4.53% -4.52% 205.37% -0.14% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. -3.27% 18.51% 122.44% 92.29% 22.05% 152.02%

For the past year Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. had bearish trend while Voyager Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. beats Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and the University of Massachusetts. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.