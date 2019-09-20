Comparing of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 6 10.94 N/A -0.76 0.00 Trillium Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -2.55 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0.00% -102% -64.3% Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 42.10% and an $8 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 77.7% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. shares and 40.67% of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. shares. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.3%. Competitively, 0.26% are Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 1.89% -11.33% -26.93% -20.59% 52.97% -27.03% Trillium Therapeutics Inc. -1.69% 4.05% -38.77% -80.06% -93.02% -79.59%

For the past year Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has stronger performance than Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced hematologic malignancies and solid tumors therapy. Its product candidates also include TTI-622, an IgG4 SIRPaFc protein for combination therapy; bromodomain inhibitor; and epidermal growth factor receptor antagonist, which are in preclinical development stage, as well as undisclosed immuno-oncology targets that are in the discovery Phase. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Therapeutics Corp. and changed its name to Trillium Therapeutics Inc. in June 2014. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.