Comparing of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) and Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Both Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) and Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 7 10.67 N/A -0.76 0.00 Chimerix Inc. 3 14.25 N/A -1.37 0.00

In table 1 we can see Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and Chimerix Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and Chimerix Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0.00% -102% -64.3% Chimerix Inc. 0.00% -37.3% -35.1%

Volatility & Risk

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has a 1.91 beta, while its volatility is 91.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Chimerix Inc.’s 22.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.22 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. are 2.5 and 2.1 respectively. Its competitor Chimerix Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.6 and its Quick Ratio is 13.6. Chimerix Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and Chimerix Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Chimerix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 45.72% and an $8 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 77.7% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 76.5% of Chimerix Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.3% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.6% of Chimerix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 1.89% -11.33% -26.93% -20.59% 52.97% -27.03% Chimerix Inc. 0.84% -13.25% 32.84% 50.63% -17.62% 40.08%

For the past year Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. had bearish trend while Chimerix Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Chimerix Inc. beats Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of serious viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of serious adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical stage for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical stage to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection. It has a license agreement with ContraVir Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of brincidofovir and CMX157 for certain antiviral indications; and BARDA for the development of brincidofovir for the treatment of smallpox. Chimerix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.