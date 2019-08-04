Comparing of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Both Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 7 10.95 N/A -0.76 0.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 108 0.00 N/A -3.74 0.00

In table 1 we can see Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0.00% -102% -64.3% Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.00% -34.9% -31.9%

Volatility & Risk

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. is 91.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.91. Competitively, Ascendis Pharma A/S’s beta is 0.62 which is 38.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.5 and 2.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Ascendis Pharma A/S are 22.3 and 22.3 respectively. Ascendis Pharma A/S therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 6 3.00

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has a 47.33% upside potential and a consensus price target of $8. Ascendis Pharma A/S on the other hand boasts of a $169.33 consensus price target and a 45.54% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. seems more appealing than Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 77.7% and 0%. 2.3% are Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 1.89% -11.33% -26.93% -20.59% 52.97% -27.03% Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.35% -2.64% 0.32% 60.62% 73.22% 84.77%

For the past year Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has -27.03% weaker performance while Ascendis Pharma A/S has 84.77% stronger performance.

Summary

Ascendis Pharma A/S beats on 6 of the 9 factors Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.