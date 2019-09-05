Comparing of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Both Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 7 10.88 N/A -0.76 0.00 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 125 5.00 N/A 5.49 20.63

In table 1 we can see Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0.00% -102% -64.3% Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 14% 9.5%

Volatility & Risk

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s current beta is 1.91 and it happens to be 91.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 1.65 which is 65.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. are 2.5 and 2.1 respectively. Its competitor Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4 and its Quick Ratio is 3.6. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has a consensus price target of $8, and a 42.86% upside potential. Competitively the consensus price target of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $167.5, which is potential 67.03% upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 77.7% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 98.8% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2.3% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 1.89% -11.33% -26.93% -20.59% 52.97% -27.03% Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.35% -13.7% -15.54% -6.62% -13.85% 16.36%

For the past year Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. had bearish trend while Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes life-transforming therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease. It also provides Strensiq (asfotase alfa), a targeted enzyme replacement therapy for patients with hypophosphatasia (HPP); and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa) for the treatment of patients with lysosomal acid lipase deficiency. In addition, the company conducts Phase III clinical trials for Soliris (eculizumab) for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; and Phase II clinical trials for antibody mediated rejection in presensitized renal transplant patients. Further, it develops cPMP (ALXN 1101) that is in Phase II/III trial for treating metabolic disorders; SBC-103, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metabolic disorders; ALXN 1210 (IV) that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of PNH and aHUS; and ALXN 1210, which is in Phase I clinical trials to evaluate subcutaneous delivery. The company serves distributors, pharmacies, hospitals, hospital buying groups, and other health care providers, as well as governments and government agencies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has agreements with X-Chem Pharmaceuticals (X-Chem) to identify novel drug candidates from X-Chem's proprietary drug discovery engine; and Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. (Moderna) that provides the option to purchase drug products for the development and commercialization of Moderna's messenger RNA therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.