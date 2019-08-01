Comparing of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Since Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 7 10.89 N/A -0.76 0.00 Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 4 6.72 N/A -1.02 0.00

In table 1 we can see Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0.00% -102% -64.3% Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0.00% -45% -38.3%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.32 beta indicates that Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. is 132.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s 38.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.38 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.1. The Current Ratio of rival Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is 8.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.5. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0 0 2 3.00

The average target price of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. is $8, with potential upside of 48.15%. On the other hand, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s potential upside is 127.96% and its average target price is $7.5. Based on the data delivered earlier, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is looking more favorable than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 76.4% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 73.1% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 2.3% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.22% are Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 1.09% 0.82% 4.53% -4.52% 205.37% -0.14% Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc -10.42% -9.37% -19.71% -37.38% -69.69% -32.7%

For the past year Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has stronger performance than Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc beats Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary SPEAR T-cell platform. Its platform enables to identify cancer targets; find and genetically engineer T-cell receptors (TCR); and produce TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients. The companyÂ’s lead program includes NY-ESO-1 and LAGE-1a cancer antigens, which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with solid tumors, as well as hematological cancer types, including synovial sarcoma, multiple myeloma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer; and pilot trial for myxoid round cell liposarcoma. It is also developing MAGE A-10 peptide that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, and head and neck cancers, as well as NSCLC; AFP SPEAR T-cell therapeutic candidate that has completed preclinical testing for targeting a peptide associated with hepatocellular carcinoma; and MAGE-A4 to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, head and neck, esophageal and gastric, and ovarian cancer, as well as NSCLC. It has a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with GlaxoSmithKline for the development and commercialization of the NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell program; and strategic alliance with MD Anderson Cancer Center for the development of T-cell therapies for various cancers. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. for the assessment of NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell in combination with anti-programmed death-1 inhibitor in patients with multiple myeloma; and a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Universal Cells, Inc. to gene editing and HLA-engineering technology, as well as a collaboration agreement with Bellicum Pharmaceutical Inc. to evaluate, develop, and commercialize next generation T-cell therapies. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.