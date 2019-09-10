Comparing of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCO) and Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WINS)

This is a contrast between Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO) and Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WINS) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 25 5.27 N/A -0.49 0.00 Wins Finance Holdings Inc. 18 7.30 N/A 0.22 62.50

Table 1 demonstrates Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Wins Finance Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Wins Finance Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0.01% of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0.06% of Wins Finance Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, Wins Finance Holdings Inc. has 90.78% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.07% -0.14% -0.49% 0.2% 0.57% 1.36% Wins Finance Holdings Inc. -3.57% -11.24% -44.9% -41.3% -90.36% -37.24%

For the past year Oxford Lane Capital Corp. had bullish trend while Wins Finance Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Wins Finance Holdings Inc. beats Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

Wins Finance Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financing solutions to small and medium enterprises in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers financial guarantee, leasing, and advisory and agency services primarily in Jinzhong City, Shanxi Province and Beijing. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. As of August 2, 2017, Wins Finance Holdings Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Freeman FinTech Corporation Limited.