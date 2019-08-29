Comparing of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCO) and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO) and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 25 5.27 N/A -0.49 0.00 BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0.01% of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 23.47% of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust has 0.19% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.07% -0.14% -0.49% 0.2% 0.57% 1.36% BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust -0.63% -0.53% 1.95% 7.56% 5.03% 12.86%

For the past year Oxford Lane Capital Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust.