Comparing of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCO) and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO) and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|25
|5.27
|N/A
|-0.49
|0.00
|BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 0.01% of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 23.47% of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust has 0.19% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.07%
|-0.14%
|-0.49%
|0.2%
|0.57%
|1.36%
|BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust
|-0.63%
|-0.53%
|1.95%
|7.56%
|5.03%
|12.86%
For the past year Oxford Lane Capital Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust.
