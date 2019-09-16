Comparing of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCM) and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 26 5.32 N/A -0.49 0.00 Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 15 16.54 N/A 0.70 22.06

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 1.43% and 24.55%. Comparatively, 0.17% are Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.55% 0.99% -0.57% 1.39% 0.35% 1.39% Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 2.94% 3.36% 5.26% 10.32% 11.1% 15.88%

For the past year Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has weaker performance than Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund

Summary

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Oxford Lane Capital Corp. on 4 of the 5 factors.