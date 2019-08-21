Comparing of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCM) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT)

Since Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 25 5.33 N/A -0.49 0.00 Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 are owned by institutional investors at 1.43% and 36.75% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.55% 0.99% -0.57% 1.39% 0.35% 1.39% Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 0.23% -0.27% -0.4% 1.38% 0.37% 1.22%

For the past year Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has stronger performance than Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2

Summary

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. beats Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 on 3 of the 4 factors.