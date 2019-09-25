Comparing of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCM) and Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MFAC)

This is a contrast between Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) and Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MFAC) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|26
|5.33
|N/A
|-0.49
|0.00
|Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.03
|297.06
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) and Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MFAC)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 1.43% of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. shares and 57.55% of Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.55%
|0.99%
|-0.57%
|1.39%
|0.35%
|1.39%
|Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0.73%
|1.1%
|5.98%
|0%
|4.12%
For the past year Oxford Lane Capital Corp. was less bullish than Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. beats Oxford Lane Capital Corp. on 3 of the 5 factors.
