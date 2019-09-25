Comparing of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCM) and Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MFAC)

This is a contrast between Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) and Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MFAC) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 26 5.33 N/A -0.49 0.00 Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 297.06

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) and Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MFAC)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 1.43% of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. shares and 57.55% of Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.55% 0.99% -0.57% 1.39% 0.35% 1.39% Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.73% 1.1% 5.98% 0% 4.12%

For the past year Oxford Lane Capital Corp. was less bullish than Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. beats Oxford Lane Capital Corp. on 3 of the 5 factors.